Historic Mass Upsurge Day tomorrow

The historic Mass Upsurge Day, commemorating the 1969's movement for autonomy from the then East Pakistan that eventually led to the Liberation War and the emergence of Bangladesh in 1971, will be observed tomorrow.

On January 24, 1969, Matiur Rahman Mallik, a Class IX student of Nabakumar Institution, and Rustam Ali, a rickshaw-puller, were killed in a police firing on demonstrators in Dhaka as Pakistani rulers desperately tried to suppress the popular uprising.

The killings spread intense protests across the country that eventually saw the fall of the autocrat Ayub regime.

Different political and socio-cultural organisations have taken separate programmes in observance of the day.

On the eve of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages, expressing profound respect for those who had embraced martyrdom in the historic movement in 1969.

"January 24 of 1969 is a historic day in the progress of independence and democracy of Bangladesh," the president said in his message.

Paying profound homage to the memory of those who were martyred in the liberation movement, he said the day has been remembered in the history of the country's struggle of independence and freedom movement as the day of mass uprising.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon all, irrespective of party affiliations, to work together for building a modern, developed and prosperous nation dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She said the 1969 mass upsurge is a significant chapter in the history of the country's independence.

The nation achieved independence following the 1952 Language Movement, Six-Point Demand, 11-Point Demand, the Mass Upsurge of 1969 and the armed War of Liberation, the premier said.

Recalling all the Bangalees' movements en route to their independence, Sheikh Hasina said on January 20 in 1969, police opened fire on a procession of students on the street in front of Dhaka Medical College where Asaduzzaman was killed and many others were injured.

To make Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib free and oust the Pakistani military rule, the struggling mass people brought out a procession on January 24 in 1969, avoiding the ruling party's repression and violating evening law, she said.

Matiur Rahman Mallik and Makbul of Nabakumar Institute, Anwar, Rustam, Milon, Alamgir and many others were killed in police firing, said the premier.

In the emergence of mass upsurge, the government of dictator Ayub was forced to release Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and other accused in the so-called Agartala conspiracy case, she said.

"As a result of this, Ayub Khan's government fell. The mass uprising of 1969 against mal-governance and exploitation still inspires us today. The martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the mass 1969 mass upsurge will be remembered among the people who love democracy," she added.