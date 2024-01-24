The historic Mass Upsurge Day will be observed today to commemorate the 1969 movement for autonomy of the then East Pakistan -- a movement that eventually led to the 1971 Liberation War and emergence of Bangladesh.

On this day in 1969, Matiur Rahman Mallik, a ninth grader of Nabakumar Institution, and Rustam Ali, a rickshaw-puller, were killed in police firing on demonstrators in Dhaka as the Pakistani rulers tried to suppress the uprising.

The killings sparked protests that eventually saw the fall of the regime of General Ayub Khan.

Marking the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages.

Different political and socio-cultural organisations have also chalked out programmes.