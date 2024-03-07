Bangladesh
Historic March 7 speech: CJ pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

The Supreme Court judges, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his historic March 7 speech by placing wreaths at the Smriti Chiranjeeb memorial monument at the Inner Court Yard on the Supreme Court premises this morning.

Judges and officials of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the SC were also present there.

After placing the wreaths, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said, "Today is the historic March 7. On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had announced the preparation of independence and liberation war. From that day, the nation started preparing for the liberation war after being inspired by the mantra of independence and the spirit of the liberation war."

"As its final result, Bangabandhu declared independence on March 26. Today is the first 7th March since this memorial was created in our Supreme Court premises. So, we paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today," Justice Obaidul Hassan added.

