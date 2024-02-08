Historic Kagmari Conference Day observed in Tangail

In a discussion held today at Tangail Public Library, speakers commemorated the 67th anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani's historic Kagmari conference.

Organised by the Bhashani Foundation, the event highlighted his pivotal role in sowing the seeds of an independent Bangladesh, reports our Tangail correspondent.

The speakers also described Bhashani as an undisputed leader for the oppressed and remembered his struggles against imperialism.

It is a milestone in the history of the movement for independent Bangladesh. The pledge to form a non-communal and democratic country was declared from the conference, they added.

Kagmari Conference, the council meeting of the then opposition Awami League along with a cultural conference, was held on February 6-10 in 1957 at Kagmari in Tangail.

The main agenda for discussion in the session was full autonomy for the then East Pakistan.

Freedom fighter and poet Bulbul Khan Mahbub was the chief guest at the event.

The event, presided over by Khandkar Nazim Uddin, included a cultural programme attended by students and activists.