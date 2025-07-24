His statesmanship paved way for our sovereignty

Say speakers on Tajuddin Ahmad during commemorative event marking his birth centenary

Tajuddin Ahmad, the founding Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is a towering political figure whose unwavering patriotism, strategic acumen, crisis management skills, and leadership in nation-building deserve thorough study, said his admirers yesterday.

He led the Liberation War-time exile government, and his leadership -- marked by integrity and foresight -- laid the foundation for a sovereign Bangladesh amid immense adversity, they said.

Yet, despite his pivotal role, Tajuddin Ahmad's contributions remain largely under-represented in mainstream narratives. Bangladesh must strive for a more accurate and inclusive historical account, they added.

They made the remarks while speaking at a commemorative programme marking the birth centenary of Tajuddin Ahmad, organised by the Liberation War Museum at its auditorium.

Liberation War Museum trustee Mofidul Hoque said the way Tajuddin led the Mujibnagar government during the nine months of the Liberation War is the finest hour of the country's history, and he played the pivotal role in creating that finest hour.

Terming Tajuddin a highly organised leader and man, Mofidul said, "History entrusted him with a great responsibility, and he fulfilled it in an extraordinary way. There's so much we can learn from this, and his life should be studied."

Tajuddin's role in all three phases of Bangladesh's struggle for independence -- preparatory phase, phase of armed Liberation War, and post-victory phase -- was profoundly significant. Without fully recognising and documenting his contribution, the history of our independence struggle cannot be complete. — Sarwar Ali , Trustee, Liberation War Museum

Sarwar Ali, another trustee of the museum, said Tajuddin's role in all three phases of Bangladesh's struggle for independence -- the preparatory phase, the phase of armed Liberation War, and the post-victory phase -- was profoundly significant.

"Without fully recognising and documenting Tajuddin's contribution, the history of Bangladesh's independence struggle cannot be complete," he said.

Delivering the keynote speech at the programme, The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam said Tajuddin was a truly great personality -- his patriotism, dedication, honesty, self-sacrifice, political acumen, strategy, and morality together made him a genuinely unique individual.

He said the lack of recognition for Tajuddin on a national level reflects a collective intellectual bankruptcy. "I'm not pointing at any particular party, government, or individual -- but rather speaking in a broader sense. Both personally and institutionally, we suffer from a kind of intellectual bankruptcy, as well as timidity," he said.

He said the closeness between Tajuddin and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, built on mutual respect and trust, grew during the anti-Ayub Khan movement and the struggle for emancipation in the 1960s.

The relationship between Tajuddin and Bangabandhu was almost like two sides of the same coin. Bangabandhu had the charisma -- the ability to inspire and excite the nation with a speech. Tajuddin had the organisational skills, establishing discipline and crafting a hierarchy.

The programme featured a moving musical tribute by Tanya Mannan. Mohiuddin Shamim read from the late leader's diary, while Syed Shahidul Islam Naju read his letters.

Adding a literary dimension to the tribute, Shirin Islam read from the novel Shhakkhi Chilo Shhirosthan, written about Tajuddin Ahmad's life. Mahidul Islam recited a poem on Tajuddin.