Hindus celebrating puja peacefully: home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that no untoward incidents took place anywhere in the country during the celebration of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the Hindu community.

"No unwanted incident occurred anywhere in the country during the ongoing Durga Puja," said the adviser at a discussion arranged by the Mohanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Secretary General Santosh Sharma and other Hindu community leaders were present and echoed the adviser's sentiment.

The adviser assured that special security arrangements will remain in place until (Bijoya) Dashami of Durga Puja, which is next Sunday.

"The country's 17.5 crore people will be safe on the 365 days of a year. It is our responsibility to provide security to all ... we are relentlessly engaged in that effort," he said.

He also mentioned that the interim government has allocated the highest-ever amount of Tk 4 crore for Puja celebrations this year.

Besides, BGB members have been deployed alongside an adequate number of Police, Rab, and Ansar personnel to ensure the Hindu community can celebrate Durga Puja smoothly and peacefully.

The necessary number of armed forces with magisterial powers has been deployed to maintain law and order during the biggest festival of the Hindu community.

Mohanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee President Jayanta Kumar Deb also spoke at the event.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President Basudeb Dhar and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee General Secretary Dr Taposh Chandra Paul were, among others, were present.

Later, the home adviser visited the Puja Mandap at Khamarbari.