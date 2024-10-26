Hindus announce march to Dhaka with 8 demands

The Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, a platform for members of the Hindu community, held a rally at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram city with an eight-point demand yesterday. At the rally, they announced to hold a long march towards Dhaka following rallies at the division, district, and upazila levels to press home their demands.

Addressing the rally, Principal of Pundarik Dham Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari said, "If any attempt is made to uproot the Sanatani people from this country, the consequences will be severe. The monks of all the monasteries and missions of Bangladesh have gathered on the platform from where the six-point demand for [Bangladesh's] independence was raised." "The more oppression is inflicted upon the Sanatan community, the more united we will become. After holding rallies at the division and district levels to press for our demands, we will proceed with a long march towards Dhaka," he added.

A huge number of people from the Hindu community from Chattogram and adjacent districts participated in the rally that started at 3:00pm.

Speakers protested against the nationwide attacks on temples and houses since August 5. They also demanded punishment for those involved in the incidents.

Their other demands include forming a tribunal to prosecute minority oppression, enacting a minority protection act, establishing a ministry for minorities, and a five-day holiday for Durga Puja.