Hindu leader endorses Jamaat, calls for separate election for minorities

Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary general of the Bangladesh Hindu Mohajote, has voiced strong support for Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's demands, describing the party as a "universal university" and calling for separate elections for religious minorities alongside the introduction of proportional representation.

"Even if you do not come to political power, your life is blessed just by participating in Jamaat-e-Islami," said Pramanik while addressing Jamaat's national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today.

He praised Jamaat's top leadership, particularly its current chief, saying, "Our president has already earned a reputation as a humane leader. When Jamaat's leaders were being subjected to judicial killings under a tyrannical regime, this lion-hearted man fearlessly organised Jamaat across the country."

He accused both the banned Awami League and BNP of betraying the Hindu community, saying, "From the very day of its formation in 1954, Awami League has worked to destroy minority representation. They have deceived and harmed the Hindu community."

Referring to past incidents of violence, he said, "After BNP came to power in 2001, over 200 Hindu women were raped in just one upazila of Bhola. No justice was served. Just a few days ago, a teenaged indigenous girl was raped by four BNP men in the Chittagong Hill Tracts."

Pramanik also warned that fascism could make a comeback without reforms to the electoral system.

"If there is another flawed election, fascism will rise again. And again, people will have to shed their blood to stop it," he said.

He added, "We must have a separate election for minorities and a proportional representation system. No election should be allowed without these reforms. If Jamaat-e-Islami decides there will be no election in this country without change, they have the power to carry it through."