Hindu Jagran Manch protests attack on minorities

The Bangladesh Hindu Jagran Manch, a platform advocating for the rights of Hindus, demonstrated in the capital's Shahbagh yesterday, protesting against what they described as torture, vandalism, arson at religious sites, land grabbing, and other atrocities targeting the minority community.

The protesters blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the afternoon, bringing traffic in the area to a halt. Police were deployed to ensure no untoward incidents occurred.

At the protest, the group reiterated their eight-point demand, accusing the government of failing to take effective action to address their concerns.

The key demands include formation of a minority protection committee, establishment of a dedicated ministry for minority communities, an increase in puja holiday, digitalisation of the Pali and Sanskrit Education Board, the allocation of prayer rooms in educational institutions, and the creation of a Hindu Foundation.

The protesters claimed that attacks on minorities have been rising in a systematic manner. They cited recent incidents such as the attack on Utsab Mandal in Khulna and the desecration of idols in Chattogram, Thakurgaon, Rangpur, Nilphamari, and Mymensingh as examples.

On September 12, they said, a temple and house were attacked on Sutrapur Hrishikesh Das Road in Dhaka.

Nirjon Mondal, who arrived from Pirojpur to join the protest, voiced his frustration with the lack of action, saying, "The Sanatani people [Hindus] have always been oppressed under all governments. I was tortured during the Awami League regime and continue to face persecution. A few days ago, we protested, and the interim government assured us of action, but nothing has happened so far." Meanwhile, thousands of protesters from Chattogram also took to the streets expressing their solidarity with Hindu Jagran Manch in Dhaka.