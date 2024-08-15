Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Hindu family's house torched in Thakurgaon

Unidentified miscreants torched the house of a Hindu family in Thakurgaon on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 7:30pm at Farabari Mandirpara village in Sadar upazila, said Shubrata Barman, chairman of Akcha Union Parishad.

Shubrata said the miscreants set fire to Kaleshwar Barman's house when his wife was in the kitchen.

As the fire quickly spread, locals rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

Just a few days ago, another arson attack took place in the same union, where miscreants set fire to Ananta Barman's house in Nimbari Kamarpara village.

