Hilsa prices soar amid low supply

Amid a growing demand but a dwindling supply, prices of hilsa have surged in local markets across Barishal and Cox's Bazar.

In Barishal, hilsa weighing between 800-1,000 grammes saw a price increase of Tk 100 per kilogramme, with further hikes of Tk 200 expected in the coming weeks.

Local traders attribute this to a supply shortfall amidst rising demand for domestic consumption.

At Barishal's Port Road wholesale fish market, hilsa weighing 800-900 grammes were selling for Tk 64,000 per maund, up from Tk 60,000 the previous week. Larger hilsa fetched Tk 68,000 to Tk 73,000 per maund.

"The local demand has increased, but supply remains limited, driving up prices," said wholesaler Jahir Sikder.

Barishal District Fisheries Officer Bimal Chandra Das confirmed the price rise and warned that this upward trend is likely to continue.

At the Cox's Bazar Fish Landing Station, a similar scenario played out, with fierce competition among traders driving up wholesale prices.

Hilsa weighing over one kilogramme are now selling for Tk 1,500 per kilogramme, while those weighing 800-900 grammes are priced at Tk 1,300 per kilogramme.

"Due to recent depressions in the Bay, only a few trawlers have arrived since Saturday, further restricting supply," said Abdul Khaleq, a wholesaler at the station.

Each trawler is bringing in between 100 and 1,000 pieces of hilsa, much less than the same period last year, Khaleq added.

The Cox's Bazar Fishing Trawler Owners' Association echoed concerns about the low supply, with Secretary Delwar Hossain blaming both the Bay's weather conditions and the export push for the price hike.

A total of 108.60 tonnes of hilsa have been sold at the station this September.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce has decided to export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa to India for Durga Puja.

On September 21, a letter from the ministry authorised the export of 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa this year, with exporters required to submit relevant documents by September 24.

The export of hilsa to India has been permitted on a limited basis during Durga Puja since 2019.