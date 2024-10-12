Hilsa fries flood Barishal markets

22-day ban on fishing begins Oct 13

The fish markets in Barishal have been flooded with hilsa fries, locally known as “jatka”. Even though catching these fries was declared illegal by the government, fishermen have allegedly been using nets of small mesh size to catch jatkas. The photo was taken in the city’s Port Road bazar yesterday. Photo: Titu Das

The fish markets in southern districts of the country have become flooded with hilsa fries, locally known as "jatka", that are less than 10 inches in length, ahead of the 22-day ban on catching and selling hilsa.

Meanwhile, only a day is left before the ban is enforced from October 13.

Fishermen said only jatkas were caught in their nets as the large hilsas are still not found in the rivers.

The fisheries department, however, alleged that the fishermen have been using gill nets and other nets of small mesh size to catch jatkas, and as such, more than 90 percent of their catch comprises of these hilsa fries.

Catching hilsa fries was declared illegal by the government previously.

Barishal division produced more than 65 percent of the total 5,72,342 tonnes of hilsa produced in the country in 2022-23 fiscal year.

Visiting different wholesale fish markets across Barishal division, including Port Road fish market in Barishal, as well as Alipur and Mohipur markets in Kuakata, Kheya-ghat and Ilisha-ghat in Bhola, among others, this correspondent observed that jatkas have flooded the markets as those are caught in huge quantities.

"People are buying 5-6 jatkas in 1 kilogramme for Tk 500-600. As such, the demand is also high. At present, if 100 maunds of hilsa comes to the market, 90 maunds of it will be hilsa fries," said Kabir Hossain, a hilsa trader.

"Due to inclement weather, we could not go to the sea for fishing. The Meghna only has jatkas, hardly any large hilsa now. So, we only managed to catch jatkas this time," said Mohammad Ali, a fisherman of Hijla upazila.

Bimal Chandra Das, district fisheries officer in Barishal, said large hilsas have been less available this year. "To generate enough financial returns, fishermen have been catching whatever sizes of hilsa they can find, large and small. We will continue tougher drives in this regard," he added.