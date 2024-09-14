Hilsa eggs: a delicacy out of reach for many

Price increased by 150pc in 2 yrs, now selling at Tk 3,000 per kg

Do you love hilsa eggs? If so, you're not alone. For many families, especially the little ones at home, these delicate, flavourful eggs are a cherished treat. But this season, getting your hands on this once-affordable delicacy may prove a real challenge.

The price of hilsa eggs has skyrocketed by 150 percent in just two years. What was priced at Tk 1,200 per kilogramme in 2022, and Tk 1,500 in 2023, has now surged to Tk 3,000 per kilogramme in 2024.

This hike has turned what was once a common indulgence into a rare and costly luxury, increasingly out of reach for many families.

Md Shukkur Ali, a seasoned hilsa trader and owner of Allahr Dan Fish at Kawran Bazar, shared his frustration.

With 35 years of experience in the trade, Shukkur has been selling hilsa eggs for the past two years. "Many customers are shocked when they hear the price. They look at the eggs, ask how much, and then walk away without buying," Shukkur said.

On an average day, Shukkur sells between 1.5 to 2 kilogrammes of hilsa eggs, a far cry from previous seasons. Those who do buy often limit themselves to half a kilogramme or less.

"The demand for hilsa eggs has soared," he said. "We used to buy hilsa with eggs at a much lower price and sell the eggs affordably. But with the price of hilsa rising by Tk 150 per kg since last year, we now need to sell the eggs at Tk 3,000 per kg just to cover costs and sustain our business."

This season, Shukkur bought hilsa with eggs weighing around 500-550 grammes at Tk 950 per kg and sells the fish whole for Tk 1,000 per kg. It takes about 15 to 16 such fish to yield 1 kg of eggs, he said.

"The leftover fish, once the eggs are removed, are sold at a much lower price --around Tk 500 per kg, mostly to hotels and restaurants," Shukkur added.

Despite the soaring costs, he claims to make a profit of around Tk 350 per kg of hilsa eggs.

The relentless rise in prices can be attributed to the high demand for the fish, despite an export ban, according to Shukkur.

A visit to Shukkur's shop revealed a steady stream of curious customers, all drawn by the allure of hilsa eggs.

Yet many, like Kamal Hossain, a fellow trader from Karwan Bazar, left empty-handed after learning the price.

"When I buy a whole fish with eggs, the amount of eggs is quite small, and the rest of the fish doesn't seem worth the price. I thought buying just the eggs would be a better deal, but at Tk 3,000 per kg, it's simply beyond my budget."

Kamal left the shop, hoping that prices would drop in the coming weeks.

Not all customers walked away, though.

One man from Tejgaon, after weighing his options, purchased a kg of hilsa eggs for his children, alongside four hilsa, totalling 5.3 kg, for a hefty Tk 8,500. For him, the delicacy was worth the splurge.