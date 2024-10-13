Hilsa catching ban begins

A 22-day government ban on catching, selling and transporting hilsa will come into effect from Saturday midnight to save mother hilsa during the peak breeding season.

The Department of Fisheries issued the ban on catching all types of fish, including hilsa, in the Padma and Meghna rivers.

The ban will remain until November 3.

Those caught fishing or selling hilsa during this period may face up to two years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 5,000 or both.

On September 22, the government announced to impose a 22-day ban on hilsa fishing from October 13.

In Patuakhali, district and upazila administrations, Coast Guard, Naval Police and related departments have taken various measures to prevent hilsa catching.

According to Patuakhali District Fisheries Office sources, various programs have been adopted in Patuakhali during these 22 days of hilsa fishing ban.

Police, naval police, coast guard, army will patrol so that unscrupulous fishermen cannot catch hilsa.

Meetings and gatherings will be organised to increase awareness among fishermen.

Talking to The Daily Star, District Fisheries Officer Md Kamrul Islam said, "Of the registered 79,300 fishermen, 64,770 are hilsa catchers who will be provided with VGF food assistance by the government so that they refrain from catching hilsa during the period."

In Barishal, the district and upazila administration, a task force including the coast guard and the police have warned of various punishments for violating the ban.

Contacted, Bimal Chandra Das, district fisheries officer of Barishal, said due to the weather, not much hilsa was being caught this year. Hopefully enough mother hilsa will lay eggs in favorable weather.

"To achieve the target, we have launched a campaign to protect mother hilsa... ," he added.