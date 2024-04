The cross-border trades through the Hili Land Port will remain closed for six days from April 9 on the occasions of Eid-ul-Fitr and Pohela Boishakh.

The trade through this port will resume on April 15, Mostafizur Rahman, general secretary of Importers and Exporters Group of Hili Land Port, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Mostafizur said the decision was taken with consultation with their Indian counterparts.