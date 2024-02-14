Highway police to wear bodycams

The Highway Police introduced body-worn cameras for its personnel to enhance service quality and ensure transparency.

A total of 300 bodycams were distributed yesterday, to be worn by team leaders and those leading patrol units, Highway Police Additional DIG (HR & Media) Shamsul Alam told The Daily Star.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun inaugurated the cameras during the Highway Police Service Week 2024, starting yesterday at the Rajarbag police lines in the capital.

Speaking at the event, Home Minister Asaduzzaman said highway police have kept the highways active. The country's cargo transport has been kept at normal capacity.

The IGP said artificial intelligence-based CCTV cameras have been installed on more than 250km of roads on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

They also launched the "Hello HP" app to offer prompt assistance in case of accidents on highways.

Through the app, individuals in peril can trigger a notification to nearby Highway Police units within a 20-25 kilometre radius. However, despite the existence of 22,000km of national and international highways nationwide, only 2,291km fall under highway police jurisdiction.