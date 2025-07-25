Highway bends turn fatal in Amtali upazila

At least 12 killed, 500 hurt in last 6 months

At least 17 hazardous bends along a 37-kilometre stretch of the Patuakhali-Kuakata highway -- between Shakaria and Bandra in Barguna's Amtali upazila -- have become death traps for commuters, with dozens killed and hundreds injured in recent months.

From January to July 19 this year, at least 12 people were killed and nearly 500 others injured in road crashes at these spots. Over a hundred of the injured have been left with permanent disabilities, according to local sources and hospital records.

Data from the emergency department of Amtali Upazila Health Complex shows that more than 100 accidents occurred along these bends in the first half of 2025, killing at least 10 and injuring 450 others. In just the first 19 days of July, two more deaths and around 40 injuries were reported in 12 accidents.

Locals blame the recurring crashes on sharp, unmarked curves and a lack of proper signage. Many of the injured are now facing lifelong consequences due to their injuries.

On February 11, three people died in a head-on collision between a three-wheeler and a Dhaka-bound bus in front of a petrol pump in Amragachhia. On April 9, a schoolteacher named Khalilur Rahman, 45, died after being run over by an oil tanker in the Shikdar Bari area. On June 21, four members of the same family were killed when a passenger bus ran over a battery-run easy bike at the Keowabunia bend. On July 13, Haimadri Kundu was killed by a bus at Chunakhali, and the following day, five others were injured when a Hanif Paribahan bus lost control and overturned while navigating a curve in Mahishkata.

Field visits identified dangerous bends in areas including Shakaria, Brick Field, Keowabunia, Mahishkata, Chunakhali, Amragachhia Khanka, Doctor Bari, Tulatoli, Surikata, and Khuriar Ferry Ghat. Most of these turns lack visible warning signs, and in places where signs exist, they are either faded or difficult to see from a distance.

"The bend at Khuriar Ferry Ghat is extremely risky. There are no warning signs. Small accidents happen here almost daily," said local Aminul Islam.

Rahmat Ali, a BRTC driver, said, "Most of the bends on this highway lack functioning signal lights. Only two bends have them, and one of those isn't working either."

Sohel Tanvir, president of Nirapad Sarak Andolon's Barguna chapter, said, "The responsibility to fix these dangerous bends and reduce road crashes lies with the Roads and Highways Department. But we're seeing negligence instead, which is costing lives."

Contacted, Kumarash Biswas, executive engineer of the Roads and Highways Department in Barguna, said, "Signal lights have already been installed at several bends, and more will be added. The worn-out road markings will also be repainted soon."