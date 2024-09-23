High yield, low price

Betel nut traders in Rangpur region counting losses

Betel nut has always been considered as an important part of agricultural economy in Rangpur region for years.

Farmers earn some extra income by producing betel nuts while traders make expected profits by storing and selling the item.

But this year, the nut traders suffered losses as they are forced to sell their betel nuts at the purchase price.

Several traders said usually all the betel nut markets in Rangpur region get crowded from April to June every year.

This year they have to spend Tk 350 to Tk 450 against each pon, consisting of 80 pieces of betel nuts, including transportation, labourer and storage cost.

But currently each pon of betel nut is selling for Tk 250 to Tk 350, traders said, adding that they are counting loss of Tk 100 in each pon.

Last year traders managed to earn up to Tk 150 to Tk 200 from each pon of betel nut.

Badiar Rahman, a betel nut trader at Borobari village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, said last year he had purchased and stored 1,000 pons of betel nuts and made a profit of Tk 180 from each pon by selling the item in August-September.

This year he bought 1,200 pons of betel nuts and was forced to sell 800 pons last month at a lower price and counted Tk 100 loss in each pon.

"In the past, huge quantities of betel nuts were sold to buyers from southern part of the country but it seems the demand of the item has drastically fall this year," he said.

Another trader Nazrul Islam of Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila said last year he made a profit of Tk 18 lakh by storing and selling betel nuts worth Tk 50 lakh.

But, this year he bought and stored betel nuts worth Tk 80 lakh and counted a loss of Tk 20 lakh, he said. According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), there are about 50 to 55 lakh betel nut trees in five districts -- Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Nilphamari -- in Rangpur region. Moreover, there are about 16,000 betel nut orchards, each consisting of 250 to 1500 betel nut trees, in the region.