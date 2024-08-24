High tides hit the Sundarbans

The damage to wildlife has started emerging as water started receding from yesterday. Photo: Collected

The Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently experiencing unusually high tides, with water levels in its rivers and canals rising by two to four feet above normal.

The noontime tide caused flooding in several areas today, including Karamjal, with water levels reaching up to four feet above normal.

For the past two days, the Sundarbans has been inundated twice daily during high tides, said the Forest Department. However, no damage to wildlife has been reported.

Azad Kabir, officer-in-charge of Chandpai Range's Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre in the Eastern Sundarbans Forest Division, confirmed the situation, stating, "Water levels within the Sundarbans' rivers have increased. During today's noontime tide, various parts of the forest were flooded with two to four feet of water.

"For the past two days, the road at Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre has been submerged by approximately one foot of water during high tide. However, no harm to the forest's wildlife has been observed so far," he said.

Kabir further explained that while water levels rise significantly during high tide, they recede during low tide. The forest's elevated areas provide shelter for wildlife, reducing the risk of harm.

Kumar Swastik, sub-divisional engineer of the Bagerhat Water Development Board, attributed the increased water levels to a combination of the full moon, heavy rainfall, and rough seas. He noted that the water level in the Pashur river has been flowing four feet above the danger level since yesterday.