High-Risk Buildings: Demolition notice issued to 42 edu institutions

DSHE asks them to comply within seven working days

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has ordered the demolition and sealing of the buildings of 42 educational institutions in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narayanganj within seven working days.

On April 3, following Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha's (Rajuk) recommendation to demolish and seal off the 42 high-risk educational institutions, DSHE published the names of the institutions in a notification signed by Md Abdul Khalek, assistant director at DSHE.

Under the project titled "Urban Resilience Project: Rajuk Part," financed by the government and the World Bank, Rajuk recommended demolishing the high-risk buildings of various government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions in Dhaka.

There are 42 educational institutions under DSHE on this list.

Dhaka Collegiate School, Government Bangla College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Tejgaon Model High School, Agrani School and College in Azimpur, and Alatunnessa Higher Secondary School and College in Badda are among the 42 educational institutions.

On March 12, 2023, following an explosion at the capital's Siddikbazar on March 7 that claimed 24 lives, Rajuk identified 42 high-risk educational institutions and recommended demolishing them.

These buildings were identified during a survey of 3,252 structures conducted as part of Rajuk's Urban Resilience Project's "Vulnerability Assessment and Prioritized Investment Plan for Critical Assets in Dhaka."

Later, Rajuk asked DSHE to demolish high-risk educational institutions for the safety of the teachers and students.

Finally, on Wednesday, DSHE asked the authorities of the 42 educational institutions to demolish the buildings within seven working days.

Contacted, Prof Nehal Ahmed, director general of DSHE, told The Daily Star that they had to comply with the order issued by Rajuk.

"We have asked the authorities of the 42 high-risk educational institutions to demolish those within seven working days for the sake of the safety of the teachers and students," he said.

Asked where the educational institutions will be shifted and how the educational activities will be conducted after the demolition of the buildings, Prof Nehal said some of these educational institutions have alternative buildings.

"And regarding the institutions, we will discuss with them how their academic activities will be carried out," he said.

Asked if any of the institutions denied demolishing the buildings or had any objections to the Rajuk report, Prof Nehal said they could go to Rajuk to let it know about their objections, and we would support them.

Meanwhile, in addition to the Rajuk report, the Fire Service and Civil Defence marked 720 educational institutions in Dhaka district as at risk of fire in its latest inspection report released last year.

After inspecting 801 educational institutions in Dhaka for five years, from 2017 to 2022, the fire service found 64 to be "highly risky."

Across the country, the fire service inspected 1,527 schools, colleges, and universities, including Dhaka's, in that period and found 336 to be "highly risky" and 1,072 "risky."