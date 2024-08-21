High-ranking cops concerned as ACC probe looms

The high-ranking police officials loyal to the previous Awami League regime, are now passing days amid fear of losing their jobs, lawsuits, arrests and public wrath.

Their concerns follow the Anti-Corruption Commission's recent decision to launch investigation into allegations of corruption, irregularities, and amassing wealth illegally by abusing power, against at least 80 present and former police officials.

Confirming the ACC's move, ACC's secretary Khorsheda Yasmeen said, "Decision has been taken to investigate the corruption and illegal wealth of Habibur Rahman, former commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and Harun Or Rashid, former chief of Detective Branch. An investigation team has also been formed."

Khorsheda said complaints against any other police official will come under the jurisdiction of the commission and will be investigated.

Sources alleged that these police officials amassed ample wealth through bribery, recruitment, posting, tender manipulation, interference in cases, and arrest trade.

Some of these top police officials used ruthless force and opened fire to stop the protesters who joined the quota reform protest.

A dozen cases have already been filed including murder charges against top police officials including the former inspector general of police, former DMP commissioner, and dozens of other officials.

Some officers have yet to join their workplace after Hasina's fall, while others submitted medical certificates to avoid being present.

Among them are DMP additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akter, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker, PHQ additional IG Anowar Hossain, additional IG Atikul Islam, and additional IG Devdas Bhattacharjee.

Also, a section of non-cadre police officials has been calling for a work abstention from today, protesting the countrywide cases filed against policemen.

However, terming it illogical, a high official from Police Headquarters, said, "These officials, who were beneficiaries of the last government, are trying to create instability."

Several officials of the rank of superintendent of police said, there is panic among the officials about whether they could be "politically victimised" as they had good postings during the last government's tenure.

Although many have joined their workplaces, however, they have become cornered there. For this, no operational activities have been started by police yet, they added.

Top Cops Under ACC Scanner

ACC sources said while they are yet to finalise the list of the top police officials to be investigated, it can be confirmed that the list includes former IGP Benazir Ahmed, former DMP commissioners Asaduzzaman Miah, Shafiqul Islam, and Khandaker Faruq Hossain.

The list also includes former PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder, former Special Branch chief Monirul Islam, additional IG YM Belalur Rahman, Industrial Police chief Mahbubur Rahman, former RAB director general Harun Ar Rashid, former CID chief Mohammad Ali Miah, additional IG Devdas Bhattacharya, Khandaker Lutful Kabir, former Chattrogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, and Tourist police additional IG Meer Rezaul Alam, PHQ additional IG Anowar Hossain, DMP additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akter and Kh Mahid Uddin, Rangpur Range former DIG Abdul Baten, retired CID DIG Sheikh Nazmul Alam, Rangpur Range former commissioner Md Moniruzzaman, PHQ DIG Joydeb Bhattacharjee, DMP CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman, DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker, and Subrata Kumar Halder.

A high official of ACC's intelligence wing said they have so far started investigation against three police officers of BCS 12 batch, 10 officers of 15 batch, seven officers of 17 batch, four officers of 18 batch, 21 officers of 20 batch, 12 officers of 21 batch, four officers of 22 batch, eight officers of 24 batch, and 10 officers of BCS 25 batch.