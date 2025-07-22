High Court functions to remain suspended after 2pm today

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has suspended judicial activities of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court from 2:00pm onwards today, in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in the capital.

However, the judicial activities of the Appellate Division will run as usual today

Moreover, the chief justice has instructed all concerned to observe a one-minute silence at both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court and other courts across the country before starting judicial functions in order to show thir tributes to the victims.

The national flag will be kept half-mast at all the courts and all kinds of cultural functions will remain closed at all the lower courts' premises for three days.

SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan issued a notification to this effect today.