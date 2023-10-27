Hepatic procedure done on Khaleda

A hepatic procedure on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was completed last night at the Evercare Hospital.

A medical team, including three US specialist physicians, did the procedure on the 78-year-old former premier.

The team performed the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) procedure on Khaleda, who has been suffering from liver cirrhosis, said a member of the medical board formed for her treatment. The doctor was present during the procedure.

"The team started the intervention at 5:37pm and it ended at 7:37pm," said the physician.

Besides liver complications, the BNP chief has been suffering from multiple health issues, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, liver problems, and heart diseases for a long time, added the physician.

Three US physicians -- James Peter Adam Hamilton, Hamid Ahmad Abdur Rabb, and Christos Georgiades -- were flown in on Wednesday night as Khaleda is not allowed to leave the country for treatment.

The medical board earlier said the BNP chief needs a TIPS procedure for her treatment. However, the country's healthcare facilities do not have the expertise and equipment required to perform the procedure.

Khaleda, jailed for 17 years in two graft cases, was released from prison through a government executive order on March 25, 2020, on the condition that she will stay at her home in the capital and not leave the country.

The government released her for six months after suspending her jail sentence, which was later extended several times.

On September 25 this year, Khaleda's family filed an application with the home ministry seeking permission for her to travel abroad for treatment. But the ministry turned down the application.