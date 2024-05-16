Helpline for legal advice to get more manpower

The law ministry is enhancing the scope and duration of the National Helpline Call Centre (16430) under the Free Legal Aid Programme.

For this purpose, the National Legal Aid and Services Organization (NLASO) under the ministry is going to appoint six people on a contractual basis as "Legal Advisory Officers" to run the National Helpline Call Center.

After completion of this recruitment process, free legal advice service will be available round the clock (24 hours) from the National Helpline Call Centre.

As a result, citizens can call 16430 at any time for free legal advice.

Law Minister Anisul Huq today approved the relevant document to boost up the programme, law ministry sources said.

The law minister also ordered the director of the NLASO to complete the recruitment process quickly and said that to make the legal aid program more successful and faster, it must be taken to the doorstep of the people.

In this regard National Helpline Call Center will play a significant role, he said.