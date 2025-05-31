Help us build ‘New Bangladesh’

Yunus calls on Japan

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus urged the Japanese government and entrepreneurs to extend their full support in building a "New Bangladesh" and by doing so, turning the dreams of millions of youths into reality.

"We are in big trouble. Literally, Bangladesh has gone through a 16-year earthquake. Everything fell apart... we are trying to pick up the pieces," he told the "Bangladesh Business Seminar" hosted by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at JETRO headquarters in Tokyo, reports UNB.

Calling on Japan as a friend of Bangladesh, he said, "A good friend comes out in hard times, and that friend is Japan. I came here to thank you."

Prof Yunus said millions of Bangladeshi youths need cooperation to turn their dreams into reality. The interim government accepts responsibility for making the impossible possible, and Japan is Bangladesh's partner and friend in that effort.

"Together, our task is to create a new Bangladesh. With your support, it is very much doable, and we have already laid the foundation."

Expressing his gratitude to Japan for its support in developing Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Yunus said now Nepal, Bhutan and the seven sisters of India can access the rest of the world through Matarbari.

"Matarbari is the doorway to the rest of the world... we will keep the door open for all."

Shinji Takeuchi, Japan's parliamentary vice-minister of economy, trade and industry, said Bangladesh is a strategic point connecting Asia and has been playing an important role in developing the region.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Japan has continued to support Bangladesh in its development, he said.

Shinji said the Japanese government is trying to enhance its strategic partnership with Bangladesh under the leadership of Prof Yunus.

He also said the Japanese government is encouraging Japanese companies to invest in South Asia, including Bangladesh.

Currently, there are about 350 Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh. More Japanese companies are eager to invest.

Prof Yunus said Japanese companies can help Bangladesh achieve sustainable growth by strengthening cooperation in various fields, utilising the investment-friendly atmosphere.

Stating that Japan's bilateral trade ties with Bangladesh are mainly centred on the textile industry, he called for diversification into a wide range of fields.

JETRO Chairman and CEO Norihiko Ishiguro said Bangladesh has seen remarkable growth and investment opportunities in recent years.

Fumiya Kokubu, chairman of the Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation, expected a reform in tax regulations in Bangladesh.

Shinichi Saida, ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh, said the interim government has protected the economy; no project was halted, and no businesses were suspended.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Chief Adviser's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, and Bangladesh Ambassador in Tokyo Md Daud Ali were also present at the meeting, among others.

Shingo Ueno, CEO of Sumitomo Corporation; Mitsuru Izumo, CEO of Euglena Co, Ltd; Steven Winn, chief global strategist of JERA; Kazunori Ogawa, senior managing director of JBIC; Shigeyoshi Onoda, president of ONODA Inc; Kazuya Nakajo, executive vice president of JETRO; and Mayumi Murayama, executive vice president of IDE-JETRO, among others, spoke in the discussion.