Help restore peace and discipline

Army chief urges the nation

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday urged all, including the students, to cooperate with the armed forces and refrain from vandalism, killings and clashes.

Seeking cooperation from all quarters, including the political parties, the media and civil society members, he said, "Please cooperate with me. We will not be able to achieve anything through confrontation. So, please refrain from all kinds of destruction, anarchy and conflict. If Allah wills, together we will move towards a beautiful future."

The army chief was addressing the nation following a meeting with the leaders of some key political parties at the Army Headquarters in the afternoon.

"You should not take the path of confrontation anymore. Return to the path of peace and discipline."

He said the country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, and many people have been killed.

"We will ensure justice for all killings and injustice. Please keep faith in the army and the armed forces. I am taking all the responsibilities and vowing to protect the people's lives and properties. I am giving you a word, you will not be disappointed."

Waker-Uz-Zaman said all the demands will be met and peace and discipline will be restored. "Have patience. Give us some time. Together, we will be able to solve all the problems."

He said much damage has been done, properties have been damaged and people are dying. "Refrain from such activities and help me."

Regarding his discussion with the leaders of different political parties, the army chief said, "We had a nice discussion. We have decided that we will run the country after forming an interim government."

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned.

The army chief said Prof Asif Nazrul of Dhaka University has conveyed a message to the students. He hoped that the students will bring the situation under control after hearing his message.

Waker-Uz-Zaman said the army will continue working to maintain peace and discipline in the country.

Replying to a question, the army chief said if the situation improves, there would be no need for imposing curfew and an emergency rule.

"I have ordered the army and police not to open fire. I hope the situation will improve after my speech. We are moving towards a beautiful environment."

Top leaders from the BNP, Jatiya Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefajat-e Islam, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and civil society leaders, including Prof Asif Nazrul, were present.

However, no Awami League leader attended the meeting.