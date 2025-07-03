Help counter fake news, uphold ethics

Yunus urges UN

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday urged the United Nations to establish an effective mechanism to combat disinformation and to support the media in upholding ethical standards.

He made the call when Susan Vize, head of office and UNESCO representative to Bangladesh, and Mehdi Benchelah, senior project officer, Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists Section, UNESCO, met him at his official residence, Jamuna.

The UNESCO officials called on Yunus ahead of the launch of a report titled 'An Assessment of Bangladesh's Media Landscape: Focusing on Free, Independent and Pluralistic Media', jointly prepared by UNDP and UNESCO.

"We are really looking forward to the report," Yunus said, according to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

"Our main problem is disinformation, fake news …. Some of this disinformation is spread by people living outside; some local people are involved. It's a continuous bombardment," he said.

The statement said the regular media are also a source of much disinformation alongside digital platforms. The chief adviser sought a UN role in the fight against it and said, "You just don't talk to the government; you also talk to media."

He said that independent regulation is necessary, adding that if a media outlet continues to spread disinformation, it should be reminded that it is not trustworthy.

"You are the UN. Your words are very important …. We need your support," he said.

UNESCO Representative Vize said the report, scheduled to be released today, would highlight the issue of self-regulation, among other things, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement.

"The report is about what is working, what is not working, and the assessment holds important recommendations aligned with international standards. There would be a need to train officials, law enforcers, and the judiciary to better align their practices with this standard," she said.

Senior Project Officer Benchelah said the report would also make some recommendations about journalists' working conditions, which is a global concern, and the safety of female journalists in newsrooms.

Key government action can have a huge influence in these matters, he said.

The report has been prepared under the framework of UNDP's Strengthening Institutions, Policies and Services project and in alignment with UNESCO's mandate to promote freedom of expression and media development, said the officials.