Help build a better future thru scouting

Yunus tells young scouts

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday encouraged the young people engaged in scouting to help open doors for others, discover the world of opportunities, know people better with broader friendship, and contribute to positive changes.

"Scouting has opened a big door of opportunities for you. It is a big opportunity for you to open the door for others," he said while inaugurating the Bangladesh Scouts Cub Carnival at the Chief Adviser's Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Yunus said this is a great opportunity to discover the world and, more importantly, to discover things within the youngsters involved in scouting.

"Otherwise, there is no other opportunity to get to know you. You must remember that you can create the world of the future with your scouting experience," he said.

He also said it is an opportunity for the young people to depict the path of the future, taking advantage of their involvement in scouting.

The chief adviser presented the highest award of the Cub Scouts, the "Shapla Cub Award", and the "Gallantry Award" of Bangladesh Scouts to the family members of eight scouts who were martyred in the July movement for their bravery.

This carnival has started simultaneously in 527 places across the country.

Funded by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the Cub Carnival is being implemented simultaneously in all upazilas and special districts of Bangladesh under the management of the Bangladesh Scouts Program Department.