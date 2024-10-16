He’ll never get to celebrate his success

Killed on Aug 4, Sabuj got GPA 4.33 in HSC exams

Sabuj Mia, a student from Sreebordi upazila, Sherpur, had been balancing his studies with a part-time job at a local medicine shop. His wages were modest, but they helped him support his own education. Coming from an ultra-poor family, with a paralysed father and three siblings depending on him, Sabuj worked tirelessly to chase a future far removed from the hardships he grew up with.

But Sabuj's dreams came to a tragic halt on the morning of August 4. Like many other students, he joined the protests demanding reforms in the government's quota system.

He wasn't just fighting for a fairer system but also for a future that seemed increasingly out of reach for those from marginalised communities like his.

That morning, he was killed when the then ruling Awami League's men swooped on protesters, as per witnesses and his friends.

The 18-year-old lost his life before he could see the fruits of his years of hard work.

Yesterday, the result of his Higher Secondary Certificate examination was released. Sabuj had passed.

"We received the news today [yesterday]. Sabuj secured a GPA of 4.33 in the humanities group," said AKM Alif Ullah Ahsan, principal of Sreebordi Government College.

"He was a promising student, always determined despite his circumstances. It's heartbreaking that he will never see the result of his efforts or celebrate his success," he added.

Sabuj's journey was never an easy one. He had struggled against poverty since childhood, working odd jobs to fund his education.

Despite this, he had passed both his Junior School Certificate and Secondary School Certificate exams on his own merit.

His mother, Someja Khatun, is devastated.

"Sabuj was the sole breadwinner of our family. He took care of everything – his father's medical expenses, his siblings' schooling. "

She pleads for government assistance, knowing that without it, survival will be an uphill battle. She wants justice for her son -- an boy who only wanted a chance at a better life, cut short because he stood up for what he believed in.