Heavy rains cripple Chuadanga, farmers badly affected

Relentless heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds has paralysed life in Chuadanga over the last three days, severely disrupting daily activities and causing widespread damage to crops.

With large areas submerged in water, key crops such as paddy, bananas, and vegetables have been devastated, leaving farmers facing significant losses.

Masudur Rahman Sarkar, deputy director of Department of Agriculture Extension in Chuadanga, told The Daily Star, "Around 5 percent of the eight seasonal crops, including rice, papaya, bananas, betel nut, and summer vegetables, have been affected by the adverse weather over the past three days.

The deputy director added, "The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined, and assessments are ongoing."

According to the Chuadanga Met Office, 108 mm of rainfall was recorded over the last 24 hours till 6:00am today, with wind speeds averaging 30-35 km per hour.

The weather may improve slightly later today, said the Met office.

Densely populated areas, including Shaheed Hasan Chattar in Chuadanga city, appeared nearly deserted as the relentless downpour kept residents indoors.

The general public has been severely affected, with the poorest citizens suffering the most as they are unable to work. Streets have remained empty, and people are only venturing out for essential tasks.

Abu Chaddin, a van driver from Shaheed Hasan Chattar, said, "It has been raining non-stop for three days, and the winds are strong. People are staying inside due to the weather. I haven't been able to work since this morning. If I don't work, how will I eat?"

Meanwhile, farmers are reporting significant damage to crops, with fields submerged due to the continuous rain and strong winds.

Farmers fear they will face substantial losses.

Motiyar Rahman, a farmer from Natipota village in Damurhuda upazila, said, "All my crops have been ruined by the rain and wind. My paddy and banana fields are underwater. I won't be able to recover what I've invested."