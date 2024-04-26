Heatwave putting strain on kidney, heart hospitals

Rowshan Ara, 58, her daughter Nazma, and grandson Ishan were resting near the Shaheed Minar after having waited in a long queue for hours at the outdoor department of the nearby DMCH yesterday afternoon. Rowshan Ara, the patient, had to lie down as the heat had become unbearable. PHOTO: ANISUR RAHMAN

Amid the blistering heatwave across the country, specialised hospitals in the capital are grappling with an influx of patients with conditions such as heart and chronic kidney diseases.

The emergency and outdoor departments of these hospitals reported a sharp rise in admissions of patients, particularly those with such illnesses.

According to physicians, extreme temperatures have left kidney and heart patients more vulnerable to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and worsening of their conditions.

The rise in the number of patients is now stretching the hospitals' resources to the limit, they added.

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar saw a surge in patients over the last two weeks. The number of patients turning up to its emergency department every day jumped from 300-350 to over 450 on an average, according to the emergency counter.

Mohammad Ibrahim, a heart patient in his early 70s, was rushed to NICVD on early April 22, after he fell sick from the searing heat at his home in Brahmanbaria. His pre-existing conditions include high blood pressure and diabetes as well.

His family immediately took him to a local clinic, where doctors referred him to NICVD.

"My father has been having breathing problems ever since the heatwave started in the middle of the month as our house is tin-roofed. But it had become severe that evening," said Ibrahim's son Jashim Uddin.

Ibrahim was treated at the hospital's Coronary Care Unit for two days. After being shifted to the general ward upon improvement, he began complaining of extreme heat.

As the ward's ceiling fan proved to be inadequate, his son brought a table fan for him.

"We'll take him home once his condition improves, but we're worried he'll fall ill again there due to the heat," Jashim said.

Doctors said such hot weather can put extra pressure on the heart to pump blood, which can lead to chest pain, shortness of breath, and sometimes even a heart attack.

Patients with stents or valve disorders are more vulnerable during heatwaves, they added.

Kajal Kumar Karmakar, associate professor (cardiology) at NICVD, said the number of patients with hypertension has also risen sharply at the emergency and outdoor departments over the past two weeks.

"We are getting around 500 patients in our emergency regularly, which is higher than any time in the recent years …. The 1200-bed NICVD has already added 200 seats, but they are occupied. We're struggling to cope."

Kidney patients too are being affected by the temperature.

Nur Islam, in his mid-70s, came from Chandpur for admission in the capital's National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology on April 15 after his condition deteriorated.

His family said the heat was causing him to sweat profusely, leading to dehydration.

His wife Monwara Begum said, "His daily water intake is 750ml but we aren't sure how much fluid he is losing from sweating so much."

Doctors at the institute said they were facing challenges to ensure proper water management for many of the kidney patients who sweat profusely.

The patients' organs, they said, are already working harder to function properly and the hot weather is making matters worse.

Sheikh Moinul Ahsan, a doctor at the Kidney Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, said the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease is challenging because they get dehydrated but cannot take in more water than prescribed.

"If the dehydration gets severe, the patient can suffer from organ failure."

He added that over the last few days, the Kidney Foundation received at least eight to 10 patients who fell sick due to the heat.

"They were very dehydrated but we couldn't allow them to drink more water than prescribed because they would strain their kidney function. It's a difficult situation."

Doctor have advised patients with the aforementioned conditions to stay indoors, avoid sunlight as much as possible and take plenty of rest.