Heatwave likely to abate in some areas: BMD

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that the mild to moderate heatwave currently affecting parts of the country is likely to subside in some areas in the 24 hours starting from 9:00am.

The heatwave is currently sweeping across the Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions, as well as the districts of Sylhet and Jashore. The heatwave may abate in some places, said a Met office bulletin yesterday morning.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," it added.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country.

Country's maximum temperature was recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius in Saidpur of Rangpur division yesterday while today's joint minimum temperature was 23.5 degrees Celsius in Srimangal of Sylhet Division and in Feni of Chattogram Division.

Feni also recorded 54 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, till 6:00am yesterday.