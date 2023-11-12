Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation has launched their second mobile medical clinic "Healthcare on Wheels", donated by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

The initiative offers free medical consultation, clinical tests and medicine to people who are living in the slum and remote areas.

The launching event took place on November 5 at the Army Golf Club, said a press release. Zahid Faruk, state minister of water resources, was present as the chief guest.

Ramis Sen, ambassador, Republic of Türkiye; Umit Naci Yorulmaz, vice president of TIKA, and Sanjida Bhuiyan Haque, founder president of Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation, were also present.