Healthcare should be strengthened in upazila, union-level: health adviser

Nurjahan Begum, adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, today emphasised the importance of strengthening healthcare services at the union and upazila levels to reduce patient load in tertiary hospitals.

Speaking to journalists after visiting Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the adviser said that identifying and managing critical cases at the village or upazila levels could help prevent overcrowding at district hospitals, allowing critical patients to receive timely care.

"Clinics and hospitals at the union level currently lack adequate manpower and equipment," she said, adding that upazila and district hospitals still face challenges.

"Medical care requires a combination of doctors, technologists, and machinery. If any part of this combination fails, comprehensive care cannot be provided."

The adviser pointed out that CMCH, a 2,200-bed facility, often serves more than 3,500 patients daily, leading to significant overcrowding.

She also noted that third- and fourth-class outsourced workers at CMCH have not received salaries for three to four months. For this reason, some workers seek money from patients.

"Their salaries should not have been delayed," she remarked.

The adviser also said that the existing shortage of doctors, nurses, and technologists, cannot be resolved overnight.

Chattogram Divisional Health Director Aung Swee Pru Marma and CMCH Director Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin were present during the visit.

Later, Nurjahan met with CMCH department heads to discuss the issues further.