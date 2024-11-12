Healthcare relief for rural residents

Bagerhat's 205 community clinics are making a significant impact on rural healthcare by offering free essential medicines, including treatments for chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

This programme is designed to support low-income and vulnerable residents in remote areas, providing 23 types of medicines to address various health needs.

Clinics such as those in Tangrakhali, Malipatan, Pingoria, Bilkul, and Baroikhari in Kachua upazila are actively dispensing these medications, though Community Healthcare Providers (CHCPs) report occasional shortages due to high patient demand.

Sahida Begum, a resident of Tangrakhali, said, "Accessing these medicines for free is a lifesaver. I couldn't afford them otherwise."

Jalal Sheikh, another patient who now receives blood pressure medication at no cost, echoed her relief, as he previously had to buy these medicines from private pharmacies.

Altaf Sheikh, also from Tangrakhali, highlighted the importance of these services, especially in rural areas. "These clinics are indispensable," he said.

Raisul Islam, a CHCP at Tangrakhali Clinic, pointed out the need for more frequent medicine supplies to keep up with demand.

"We treat 23 different conditions, but we often run short. Expanding our supply would help us serve everyone more effectively."

He urged the government to consider nationalising CHCP jobs to provide stability for healthcare workers and continuity for patients.Dr Md Habibur Rahman, deputy civil surgeon of Bagerhat, said medicines are delivered to each clinic on a set schedule, with redistribution from nearby clinics if shortages arise.

This coordination helps manage resources effectively, ensuring that clinics can meet community needs, he said.