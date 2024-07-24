Healthcare limps on

There is no alternative to restoring the internet for healthcare services. We don't want social media. We only need the internet. — AM Shamim Chairman of LabAid Group

Private medical colleges, hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country have been facing unprecedented disruptions due to the ongoing internet shutdown.

All online healthcare services are now out of reach for patients. Mobile internet was shutdown from 1:00pm on Thursday while broadband services came to a halt from 9:00pm the same day.

There are a total of 15,247 registered private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks. Of them, 5,029 are hospitals and clinics, 10,021 are diagnostics centres and 197 blood banks, according to DGHS.

"The central operating system connecting every branch of our hospital has been stopped as we don't have internet. All the lab reports are being registered through typing, which takes a lot of effort and time," said AM Shamim, chairman of LabAid Group.

"There is no alternative to restoring the internet for healthcare services. We don't want social media. We only need the internet," he said.

Square Hospitals authorities said they are facing six types of trouble because of the internet shutdown. Online doctors' appointments, receiving lab or investigation report through apps and emails, updating software's and high-tech equipment, online call centres -- these services are off.

Many attendees used to pay their hospital and test bills through online services, which is totally off now, said Esam Ebne Yousuf Siddique, chief operating officer of Square Hospitals.

Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, president of Bangladesh Private Clinics and Diagnostic Owners' Association, said they urged the government to restore internet to prevent further damage to the private health sector.

Nilufar Yasmin, 55, a resident of Dhanmondi, said, "I have chest pain for the last couple of days. My physician advised me to conduct an X-ray and an echo-cardiogram. Earlier, I used to get my lab report online, but now I cannot."

Meanwhile, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak yesterday said broadband services would resume by midnight on a trial basis.