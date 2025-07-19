Health reform commission: Form task force to implement its recommendations

Urge pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers

Manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) today urged the government to form a task force to oversee, coordinate, and monitor the implementation of the Health Sector Reform Commission's recommendations to help the sector grow.

They said the commission's suggestions -- such as fiscal incentives, soft loans, protective tariffs, and support for technology transfer -- align with international best practices in countries like India and China. If implemented, these measures could boost investment, create jobs, and increase exports.

They added that with policy and financial support similar to neighbouring countries, Bangladesh could reduce its dependency on imported raw materials for medicine and create more employment opportunities.

They made the remarks at a roundtable organised by the Bangladesh API and Intermediaries Manufacturers Association (BAIMA) at a hotel in the capital.

In his presentation, SM Saifur Rahman, president of BAIMA, said Bangladesh imports about 90 percent of the raw materials needed for medicine production, costing around $1.3 billion annually.

Currently, 10 to 15 local companies produce raw materials. While they are registered to manufacture about 70 types of medicine ingredients, they produce only a few due to various challenges, he said.

Rahman noted that the sector needs nearly 1,000 types of raw materials, most of which are still imported.

He said India and China's API sectors receive significant government support, including financial incentives. Without similar backing, it is difficult for Bangladesh to grow or compete globally.

In India, there is a high-powered task force and a scheme named Production Line Incentive involving around 21,000 crore rupees for this sector, he said. "We need similar initiatives here," he added.

Rahman called for a task force involving representatives from the health, finance, and commerce ministries, the Directorate General of Drug Administration, and industry stakeholders to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the reform commission's recommendations.

ABM Jamaluddin, managing director of Gonoshasthaya Basic Chemical Ltd, said the sector suffers from a lack of government support, limited use of technology, and a shortage of skilled manpower, for which a strong API industry is yet to develop in the country. As a result, Bangladesh imports API products worth about $1.5 billion annually.

He said the sector could grow with the right policy and financial support.

Sheikh Nizam Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Sodical Chemical Ltd, said the growth of this sector would not only reduce dependency on other countries for raw materials but also create job opportunities for many.

Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum President Rashed Rabbi also urged the government to provide necessary policy support to reduce reliance on imports.