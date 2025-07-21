Health ministry able to confirm 17 deaths; 7 bodies still unidentified

The deaths of 17 individuals could be confirmed after an F7 airplane jet crashed into Milestone college in Uttara today. Of them, seven of the deceased could not be identified.

Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said at a press briefing at National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

"So far, the deaths of 17 individuals have been confirmed in the plane crash at Milestone College in Uttara. Seven of the deceased could not be identified from their remains. DNA samples are being collected. Six of those unidentified are at CMH, and one of them is at Uttara Adhunik Hospital. All of the 17 are believed to be children," he said, adding, "around 100 children have been injured in the incident, along with approximately 15 adults."

"The injured are being treated at seven hospitals in the capital, including the National Burn Institute, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and CMH. A total of 88 people have been admitted to these hospitals, and around 25 are in critical condition," Sayedur said.