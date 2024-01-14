Health minister vows better healthcare for marginalised communities

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has announced his plans to extend vital health services to marginalised communities.

This initiative is a significant step towards transforming the medical experience for underprivileged citizens, he said.

During a press meet at the Secretariat, the newly-appointed health minister expressed his commitment in this regard.

"I will try my level best to ensure that healthcare services reach to the marginalised. Our goal is to avert situations where people are compelled to receive medical treatment on hospital floors," he stated.

The minister outlined a hands-on approach to understanding and addressing the challenges faced in hospitals.

"I plan to personally visit all hospitals, assess the issues firsthand, and develop action plans. I want an open-door policy in my ministry, inviting feedback and suggestions from both internal staff and the public, without any formalities or protocol barriers," he elaborated.

Addressing corruption within the ministry, Sen declared a zero-tolerance stance.

"Corruption hinders our progress and will not be tolerated. We must root it out to ensure efficient and fair healthcare for all," he asserted.

He also acknowledged the reluctance among physicians for rural postings. "Understanding and addressing the reasons behind this reluctance is crucial. We will engage in dialogues with the physicians and consider various factors before implementing solutions," the health minister added.