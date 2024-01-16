Health minister addresses Ayaan's death; asks for closure of unlicensed medical facilities

In a bold initiative to ensure medical compliance and public safety, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has directed immediate closure of all unregistered hospitals, diagnostic centres, and clinics.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the minister emphasised the urgency of this action, citing both the need for medical safety and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Sen, taking a personal tone, revealed, "I myself have been a victim of an unlicensed hospital. Therefore, I will not tolerate such negligence."

His stern message was clear: unauthorised medical facilities must voluntarily cease operations or face severe consequences from the health ministry. This directive aligns with his previously declared position against corruption and malpractice in the healthcare sector.

Addressing Ayaan's tragic death

Highlighting the severity of consequences, the health minister discussed the heart-wrenching case of child Ayaan's death.

"The incident of Ayaan's death is deeply tragic. We are awaiting the investigating committee's report, and rest assured, appropriate actions will follow," Sen assured.

Earlier in the day, Ayaan's father, Shamim Ahmed, accompanied by family members, met with the minister at the Secretariat. They presented a detailed account of the events leading to Ayaan's untimely demise, alongside a call for a thorough and fair investigation into his death.

Ahmedul Kabir, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), affirmed that the crackdown on unregistered entities is imminent.

"It's mandatory for all, including United Health Service, to be duly licensed. We have a considerable number of registered facilities, but being large-scale doesn't exempt anyone from compliance," he stated.

Rising Covid-19 concerns and preventive measures

In the wake of identifying new Covid-19 variants and increasing infections in countries including India, the health minister expressed his deep concern. He urged high-risk groups to minimise public gatherings and called for universal mask usage. In a significant public health initiative, the government plans to administer the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 1.25 crore people this year, with a long-term goal of reaching 2.5 crore people over two years.