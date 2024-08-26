Health of Justice Manik improving

The health condition of Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, who underwent surgery at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital following his arrest is improving.

Brigadier General Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, the hospital's director, confirmed the matter to this newspaper.

Justice Manik, a retired Supreme Court judge, had surgery on his left scrotum and is now under observation.

He also suffers from heart disease and diabetes, and a medical board has been formed to monitor his health.

Border Guard Bangladesh on Friday night arrested him from the Dona border in Sylhet's Kanaighat upazila while allegedly attempting to flee to India.

Manik sustained injuries after he was attacked while being produced before a Sylhet court.