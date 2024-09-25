Health hazards lurking in veggies, fruits

Study finds alarming levels of heavy metals, pesticides

A recent study has found alarming levels of heavy metals and pesticide residues in widely consumed vegetables and fruits across nine districts of Bangladesh.

The research, conducted by Bangladesh Agricultural University and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, and funded by the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, analysed vegetables and fruits from markets in Mymensingh, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Gazipur, Dhaka, and Narayanganj.

The study, Heavy Metals in Vegetables and Associated Human Health Risk Management, led by Professor Shafiqul Islam and Dr Mohammad Golam Kibria of Bangladesh Agricultural University, focused on commonly consumed vegetables like brinjal, cabbage, country bean, cucumber, okra, pointed gourd, potato, red amaranth, and tomato.

"We found the highest levels of heavy metals in red amaranth because we consume the entire plant, unlike other vegetables where parts are discarded," said Golam Kibria.

The study revealed that the dietary intake of arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and nickel from these vegetables could increase cancer risks.

"The outer layers contain higher amounts of heavy metals, which is why it's critical not to grow these vegetables in contaminated areas."

Red amaranth, a widely eaten leafy vegetable, showed the highest contamination levels, with cadmium reaching 704.32 micrograms per kilogramme, far exceeding the permissible limit of 190 micrograms per kilogramme.

Lead and cobalt levels were also consistently above safe limits across all districts, while cadmium levels were found to be dangerously high in most vegetables, particularly in Narayanganj.

Vegetables like brinjal (275.66 micrograms/kg), cucumber (349 micrograms/kg), and tomato (195 micrograms/kg) also contained hazardous levels of cadmium, predominantly in Narayanganj.

"These findings are alarming because these metals are toxic and can lead to long-term health problems, including cancer," the report said.

Although arsenic and nickel concentrations were within safe limits, cadmium posed the greatest risk, particularly to women and children.

"We will submit the final revised report in a day or two," Kibria said.

"This study involved collecting samples from three markets in each of the six districts, with a total of 162 samples reviewed. A larger-scale study is needed to provide conclusive recommendations."

Alongside the heavy metals, a separate study led by Dr Mohammad Delwar Hossain from BARI found pesticide residues in about 10 percent of fruit samples tested.

The research, Monitoring of Pesticide Residues and Their Associated Health Risk Assessment in Fruits, tested 320 samples of mango, litchi, Indian plum, and guava across Dhaka, Rajshahi, Pabna, and Bogura between May 2023 and June 2024.

Litchi showed the highest pesticide contamination, with 18.8 percent of samples affected, while mango had the lowest at 8.8 percent.

"Farmers use more pesticides on litchi because they are more susceptible to pest infestations. In some cases, multiple pesticides were found in a single litchi," Delwar explained.

He urged farmers to wait at least 5 to 10 days after applying pesticides before harvesting, depending on the type of pesticide used.

Both studies have raised urgent questions about food safety in Bangladesh, with calls for larger investigations and stricter regulations to protect public health.