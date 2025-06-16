Health guidelines issued for HSC exams amid Covid-19, dengue surge

Amid a surge in Covid-19 and dengue cases across the country, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee today issued emergency health guidelines ahead of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

The directive, released by Professor Khandoker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and head of the coordination committee, outlined several precautionary measures for examination centres.

All candidates and exam personnel will be required to wear masks at entry points. Hand sanitisers must be made available at entrances, and cleanliness in and around the centres is to be strictly maintained to help prevent the spread of dengue, the directive said.

In coordination with local authorities, mosquito repellent spray must be applied prior to each examination session. Centres must also ensure seat arrangements follow board-prescribed distancing protocols.

Medical teams will remain on standby at every examination venue in coordination with civil surgeons or upazila health officials, it added.

It also called for public awareness initiatives to discourage gatherings of guardians near exam centres.

This year's HSC and equivalent examinations will begin on June 26 and run until August 10. Practical exams are scheduled between August 11 and 21.