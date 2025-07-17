Health complex out of reach for 1.5 lakh

The 50-bed Shayestaganj Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj has remained non-operational for the past eight years due to unresolved land acquisition complications, leaving more than 1.5 lakh residents without access to essential healthcare services.

Although the hospital was approved in 2017, construction is yet to begin. In the absence of a proper facility, locals continue to rely on a small, under-resourced sub-health centre operating out of two tin-roofed rooms on one acre of land in the Mahlul Sunam area.

The current setup offers no in-patient beds or surgical services. Patients with even minor ailments or injuries must travel to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital, around 20 kilometres away.

Despite the approval of 47 staff positions in 2017 by the health ministry, recruitment remains stalled due to the absence of a hospital building. In 2019, the Habiganj Civil Surgeon's Office proposed the creation of 111 posts, but appointments are still pending.

On paper, the health complex is supposed to have 10 doctors. In reality, only three are currently stationed there -- an upazila health and family planning officer, a resident medical officer, and a medical officer. Of the remaining seven, four are serving on deputation in other districts, while three have reportedly been absent without approval.

"For the past eight years, we've been running both the sub-health centre and the upazila health complex from this limited space," said Dr Aditi Roy, upazila health officer. "Last year, a new tin shed was built, and we are trying to provide care within our limitations."

Patients say the existing setup fails to meet even the most basic medical needs. "There are no doctors, no X-ray facilities, and not even basic medicines," said Anowara Khatun of Barachar village.

Dr Mukhlisur Rahman Ujjal, deputy civil surgeon of Habiganj, said a proposal has been sent to the ministry for the appointment of 111 staffers. Once the land is acquired, construction of the 50-bed hospital can begin, he said.

Shayestaganj UNO Pallab Hom Das said a proposal for acquiring five acres of land was submitted to the health ministry several years ago, but it has not been finalised yet. He said construction is being delayed due to this land complication.