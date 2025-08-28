Health adviser lays foundation stone for 3 new hostels at Sir Salimullah Medical College

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum today laid the foundation stone for three hostel buildings at Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital in Dhaka to help resolve the seat crisis faced by students.

Of the three, two 12-storey hostels will be built for female students, while a 15-storey hostel will be constructed for male students.

There was no formal programme on the occasion. The adviser, along with other guests, unveiled a plaque and offered prayers, said a health ministry press release. Later, she visited different departments of the hospital, including the emergency unit.

The hostels are being constructed under a project approved in July 2023 for building 19 modern hostel facilities for students of 10 medical colleges at a cost of Tk 1,429 crore, to be implemented between July 2023 and June 2027.

Speaking to journalists, the adviser said students had long been living in old, dilapidated hostels, constantly worried about their safety. "How can one study under such risks? Their demand for new hostels has been longstanding. This is not just a demand; it is their right," she said.

Sarwar Bari, secretary of the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, said he was also a student of the college. "The accommodation crisis here is very acute. With today's inauguration, the housing problem of the college will finally be resolved," he added.

Prof Nazmul Hossain, director general of the Directorate General of Medical Education, said the government has begun constructing 19 hostels in 10 public medical colleges, including eight older institutions and two newly established ones.

According to the Health Engineering Department, construction of the 15-storey hostel for male students will cost Tk 101.77 crore. It will have 312 residential rooms, providing 936 seats.

The two 12-storey hostels for female students will cost Tk 46.53 crore and will include 144 residential rooms with 504 seats, along with other modern facilities.