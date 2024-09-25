Health adviser emphasises urgent need to reform healthcare sector

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Noorjahan Begum today emphasised the urgent need to reform the healthcare sector, citing numerous ongoing challenges.

Speaking during her visit to the Munseferchar Community Clinic in Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi district, she noted that with collective effort, improvements can be made in the health sector.

"We all must become more aware of health care and its importance," she said.

Highlighting the risks associated with early marriage for girls, the adviser stressed that it leads to significant health risks as well as other social issues. She urged media and community members to raise awareness and work together to prevent child marriage.

Additionally, she pointed out the shortage of doctors in various hospitals across the country, calling for a gradual resolution to this problem. The adviser also underscored the importance of maintaining cleanliness in hospitals.

Earlier, Noorjahan visited several health facilities, including the Shilmandi Family Welfare Center, Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, and the 100-bed District Hospital.