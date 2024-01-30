‘He was not offered teaching contract for vandalism’

Says BRAC University on Asif Mahtab

BRAC University yesterday said the recent act of tearing pages of a textbook published by the government, included in the national curriculum for students enrolled in 7th grade in schools, and asking others to do the same in a public forum, is an act of vandalism, a behaviour not supported by the university.

"The University considers any act of vandalism towards national property as unacceptable behavior and does not tolerate or support such activities," it said in a statement.

"The University, therefore, cannot offer a part-time teaching contract to Mr. Asif Mahtab Utsha for the Spring 2024 semester. However, the University will compensate Mr. Utsha for his time and efforts towards his preparatory work for Spring 2024," it added.

"BRAC University believes, like all great institutions of higher education, its role should be to create space for all views to be discussed and debated constructively, predicated on tolerance and respect. The University believes in the exchange of ideas through dialogue."

"BRAC University respects and fully complies with the country's constitution and laws on all matters. Accordingly, it does not promote homosexuality as has been alleged by some quarters in various social media content. However, the university believes in equal rights and opportunities for every single human being to realize their potential," the statement added.