‘He paid each person Tk 150 for sabotage’

Says DB about Janata Adhikar Party chairman after arrest

The Detective Branch of police on Sunday arrested Tarequl Islam, chairman of unregistered Janata Adhikar Party, for his alleged involvement in sabotage, vandalism, and attacks on law enforcers during BNP's October 28 rally.

Cyber and Special Crime Division (north) of DB police arrested Tareq, 35, from the capital's Ramna area after analysing CCTV footage.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP, confirmed the arrest while addressing reporters at the capital's Minto Road yesterday.

"While analysing video footage during investigation, Tareq was seen leading the attacks on police, vandalising, and setting fire to vehicles," he said.

Tareq used to contest polls in different areas of the country, said Harun.

Tareq contested as an independent candidate from Feni-1 constituency in 2018 national polls, in mayoral election of Feni municipality in 2020, and as an independent candidate in the by-polls of Dhaka-17 constituency this year, said the DB chief.

"Tareq used to hire people for Tk 150 each for vandalising. He presented them as party leaders and activists. He also paid them Tk 100 for food allowance," said Harun.

Tareq used to play an active role in various programmes with BNP senior leaders, he said.

Later, Tareq carried out pre-planned sabotage activities like attacks on the police, attacks on the chief justice's residence, bus, government establishments, and arson of police boxes, said police.

Referring to the preliminary interrogation, Harun said many senior leaders of BNP and affiliated organisations have close relations with Tareq.

As part of pre-planning with the BNP leaders, they divided into small groups and led sabotage activities at various places, he said.

"Our drives will continue to identify and bring the financers and planner behind sabotage to book," he added.