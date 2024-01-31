He exchanged barbs, not views

New Housing Minister Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury's first meeting with journalists descended into a ruckus as he engaged in an argument over the media outlet owners' background.

As a reporter asked for his take on the allegations of corruption at his ministry, Muktadir said, "Ask me questions after each of you have learnt who your newspaper and TV companies represent."

He then wanted to know the name of the owner of the TV station that particular reporter worked for.

Hearing the answer, the minister Muktadir said, "You go and search about him [sic]. Each of us should speak in accordance with the foundations on which we stand.

"I just took over [as a minister]. The prime minister announced zero tolerance for corruption. We will also have zero tolerance for corruption. We won't immerse ourselves in corruption. We won't let others indulge in corruption."

There was a commotion at the views-exchange meeting soon afterwards as some of the reporters pointed out that they, as employees, were not responsible for what the owners of the outlets did.

Speaking to the microphone over the reporters, the minister said, "You should also write the owners history. You don't write what is true. You know, but don't write about the real truth."

Some reporters spread "misinformation for money or just a shot of liquor", he continued.

"They do not think misinformation hurts people. If there is a genuine basis, write about anything. There is no problem. I am not asking you not to write about me if I commit a criminal act.".

Muktadir was elected MP from Brahmanbaria-3 constituency in the January 7 polls.

He criticised The Daily Star for its reportage on the communal attack incident in Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar upazila, published on December 9, 2016. He said the report alleged that he was involved in the synchronised attacks on six villages of Hindu people on October 30, 2016.

"Once I was a victim of misinformation about Nasirnagar, and once I was a victim of misinformation about Hefajat-e-Islam. The media wrote whatever they wanted."

"I challenged Mahfuz Anam [The Daily Star editor and publisher]. I told him that I was ready to accept any punishment if your paper could prove what it had published against me. Either you publish [what I say in] protest or stand in court."

Claiming that newspapers like The Daily Star and Prothom Alo do not publish rejoinders in full, he said, "But The Daily Star published every word of my rejoinder because there was no option. You can't go very far by telling lies. People cannot be misled by misinformation. People suffer damages because of misinformation."

A reporter of this newspaper, present at the briefing, told the minister about The Daily Star's policy of publishing rejoinders in full. The reporter also informed the minister that the paper published his rejoinder along with the paper's reply.

The minister said, "If you want to challenge me, I am ready to accept it. I had no involvement with the incident [Nasirnagar attack]. If you blame me for it, then it will be a blatant lie."