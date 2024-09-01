HC wants to know about expenditure on Bangabandhu's family members

The High Court today directed the government to submit a report on expenditure of the state for all the benefits and properties enjoyed by the family members of father of the nation.

The government has to submit the report before the court in 30 days.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government why they should not be directed to recover the benefits and facilities already enjoyed by the family-members of the Father of the Nation and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-Ul Islam issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and Assistant Secretary General of Human Rights Support Society Mohammad Moniruzzaman on August 25, seeking necessary directives.

In the petition, he also challenged the legality of the Protection of Family Members of the Father of the Nation Act 2009 and the Special Security Forces Act 2021.

The two laws are contradictory to the constitution as those have ensured the facilities of protection and security for only the father of the nation and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and their family members, he also said in the petition.

Other family members of Bangabandhu are the country's ordinary citizens like others and providing such facilities for their family members are discriminatory and unconstitutional, he added.

Petitioner Moniruzzaman also prayed to the HC to pass an order upon the government to recover the benefits and facilities already enjoyed by the family-members of the father of the nation and to direct the respondents concerned to stop providing the special security arrangements for his family members.

He sought an order from the HC on the authorities concerned to prepare a report on the matter and submission before the court.